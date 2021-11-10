Tampa skyline getting new luxury hotel-condo tower in 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa's skyline will be debuting a new addition in 2024.

Pendry Hotels & Resorts and Two Roads Development announced a five-star hotel and residential tower will be built at the center of the Tampa Riverwalk.

Pendry Hotels & Resorts

Pendry Tampa will include 220 guestrooms and 207 Pendry Residences, according to a press release.

The fully serviced Pendry Residences will be located on the highest floors of the hotel, start in the $900,000s and will range from one to three-bedrooms featuring expansive floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces.

“Pendry has long aspired to have a presence in Florida as a coveted destination among our guests and residential owners. We look forward to introducing Pendry’s signature style of service and innovative guest experiences to this thriving city,” said Alan J. Fuerstman, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Montage International.

Read a full description of Pendry Tampa below: