Tampa skyline getting new luxury hotel-condo tower in 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa's skyline will be debuting a new addition in 2024.
Pendry Hotels & Resorts and Two Roads Development announced a five-star hotel and residential tower will be built at the center of the Tampa Riverwalk.
Pendry Tampa will include 220 guestrooms and 207 Pendry Residences, according to a press release.
The fully serviced Pendry Residences will be located on the highest floors of the hotel, start in the $900,000s and will range from one to three-bedrooms featuring expansive floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces.
“Pendry has long aspired to have a presence in Florida as a coveted destination among our guests and residential owners. We look forward to introducing Pendry’s signature style of service and innovative guest experiences to this thriving city,” said Alan J. Fuerstman, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Montage International.
Read a full description of Pendry Tampa below:
Drawing design inspiration from Pendry’s California roots, Pendry Tampa will offer a “modern coastal California meets Florida” design aesthetic, rooted in traditional and cultural layers, with floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing expansive views of the water, light wood tones, lush greenery, and subtle accents of Gulf Coast style throughout. The hotel will feature thoughtful food-and-beverage concepts, perfectly suited for warm weather dining, including a three-meal restaurant, a lobby bar and a lounge. The hotel will beckon guests and visitors with resort-style amenities such as a rooftop pool and lounge, Pendry’s signature Pinwheel Kids’ Club and Spa Pendry — featuring eight treatment rooms and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Complete with more than 11,000 square feet of meeting space, the hotel will be an exciting new destination for locals, group and leisure visitors. — Pendry Hotels & Resorts