Tampa roller derby skaters heading to France for Junior World Cup

TAMPA, Fla. — This summer, 20 of the best skaters from around the country will be traveling to France to represent Team USA in the Junior Roller Derby World Cup, and five of those skaters are from Tampa Bay.

They each have their own bad-to-the-bone nickname, including the coach.

“This is a full-contact sport. A lot of people describe it as football on skates,” said coach Roho Grande.

There’s Rayne da Payne, Miranda Slambert, Abbynormal, and don’t forget about Mean Bean and Flo Mo.

“I would say I’m more mean,” said Mean Bean.

These derby dynamos have been skating together in Tampa for years, which is what made it so special when they were all selected to be on Team USA.

“It’s the best players in the country. It’s like crazy that I’m up there,” said Flo Mo.

“It’s really exciting. We get to go there and do this as a team,” said Miranda Slambert.

The Junior Roller Derby World Cup is held every two years.

“They have earned this spot on this team. I’m super proud of them, especially when I watched them grow up,” said Roho Grande.

However, these skaters know they can’t make it to France on grit and determination alone. They are asking for the community’s support.

“They are young, coming from a diverse background, so fundraising for them is really critical to get them there,” said Roho Grande.

For more information on how to help the team bring home the cup, click here.