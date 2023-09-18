Tampa restaurant welcomes up and coming artist

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Getting noticed can be a challenge for new artists, so a restaurant in Tampa is turning its wall space into exhibit space. For one Indian Rocks Beach artist, it could be the launching pad to a full-time career.

“This is my first art show,” said artist Adria Bernstein. “I work at a dentist's office Monday through Thursday, and then I work on the art before work, after work, on the weekends, whenever I can wiggle it in.”

The exhibit is called Witty Wocks and is currently on display at the Spain Restaurant in Downtown Tampa.

Every piece is made of wood that Bernstein cut, carved, sanded and painted.

Walking through the dining room, Bernstein said every item has a story that goes along with it.

“I always loved Rolex watches, so I was determined to make my own at a more affordable price,” said Berstein about her blue wooden watch.

Next, she highlighted her green and orange moose.

WFTS

“I took a trip to Utah, and I was hoping and praying to see a moose, and I thought, ‘I saw one in the dark in the distance,’ so I figured I’d make my own,” said Bernstein.

Spain Restaurant owner Alfredo Castro said he’s always had the wall space; he just needed to fill it.

“Perfect opportunity to have local artists show their stuff,” said Castro. “For us, it’s cool because they kind of decorate our walls, and they make our restaurant look a little bit different. We like to have them bring in new customers, so we kind of see it as a win for everybody.”

Bernstein's works are unique, but her goal is always the same.

“Turn that frown upside down is kind of my goal, and I want people to be happy. I don’t want them to dwell on negativity. I do everything I can in life just to be positive,” said Bernstein.

WFTS

She couldn’t be more grateful for this opportunity to share her passion with the rest of Tampa Bay.

“To get your name out there and to show your art, you have to be persistent. You have to believe in what you do,” said Bernstein.

The restaurant is even holding an opening reception for her this Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on the event and Witty Wocks, go to www.wittywocks.com.