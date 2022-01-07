Tampa residents: How to find your 'SWEEP' bulk pickup date

TAMPA, Fla. — Residents in Tampa can use an online tool provided by the city to find the date when the S.W.E.E.P team will come collect their bulk-sized trash.

The City of Tampa Department of Solid Waste & Environmental Program Management’s S.W.E.E.P team collects approximately 2,893 tons of miscellaneous debris annually. The city said the layout

of the S.W.E.E.P scheduled has been recently updated to maintain the effectiveness of the program.

However, there are some requirements and restrictions to know.

SWEEP Set Out Requirements:



Items must be placed curbside, on the right of way in front of your residence, no later than 8 pm Sunday of your S.W.E.E.P. set out deadline. Alley service is not provided.

Please do not approach the truck at any time, especially when an employee is operating the truck.

For safety reasons, S.W.E.E.P. items blocked by vehicles or other items will not be collected.

S.W.E.E.P. crews will not return later in the week to areas that have already been cleared.

The earliest that items may be placed curbside is five (5) days prior to the first day of your S.W.E.E.P. set out deadline.

To avoid additional disposal costs for excessively large debris, S.W.E.E.P. piles should not exceed 10 cubic yards.

To prevent injury and damage to equipment, property, and personnel please avoid placing items under low hanging tree limbs, on or near electrical/phone lines, water meters and utility boxes.

Flat glass items, such as mirrors, window glass, table top panes, must be duct taped or wrapped to prevent it from breaking.

Items placed in front of vacant homes or lots will be treated as illegal dumping and will be investigated by Code Enforcement for resolution.

ITEMS ACCEPTED:



Household Appliances Furniture Mattresses

Barbecue Grills

Toilets

Carpet

Flat Glass (duct taped or wrapped)

Tires (up to 4 tires total)

Yard Waste (cut down to 4 feet)

Railroad Ties (cut down to 4 feet)

PLEASE NOTE: The City of Tampa reserves the right to refuse items as necessary.

ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED:



Building materials (sheds, fences, tile, pipe, wood/plywood, brick, concrete blocks, rocks, doors, roofing material, windows, drywall)

Electronics*

Household Hazardous Waste* (paints, solvents, oil or fuels)

Pressurized Gas Cylinders, Explosives/Ammunition

Metal drums

Boats

*At no additional charge, Household Hazardous Waste may be taken to one of Hillsborough County’s Household Hazardous Waste sites. Electronics may be taken to Hillsborough County’s Community Collection sites Monday-Saturday for environmentally safe disposal. This program is reserved for residential customers with active refuse accounts residing in single-family homes and multi-unit properties (four units and less).

Click here to find your S.W.E.E.P date.