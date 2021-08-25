Tampa realty company gears up for debut of Netflix show

TAMPA, Fla. — The stars of the newest Netflix show are right here in Tampa. The "docu-soap" follows the owner of Allure Realty as she grows her business.

"I didn't expect it to be this big, but here we are today," Sharelle Rosado, owner and broker of Allure Realty said.

On Wednesday, dozens of people came to Ybor City for the company's grand opening of their 7th Avenue office. It'll be the backdrop for "Selling Tampa."

"Let's show the world how beautiful Tampa is," Rosado said.

Jasmine Styles

Rosado started Allure Realty just two years ago after working as a real estate agent and serving almost 13 years in the military. The small business owner is already making a name for herself among city leaders. Mayor Jane Castor dropped by the event.

"To have a woman-owned, minority business run by a veteran that is doing so well here in Tampa is something that just makes me beyond proud," Mayor Castor said.

Jasmine Styles

"Selling Tampa" is backed by the same producers of Netflix's hit show, "Selling Sunset" which is based in Los Angeles. The Bay Area's multi-million dollar properties will be a draw for viewers, but it's the diversity of Rosado's team that's really the highlight. The majority of Allure Realty's agents are women of color.

"Minority women can get into luxury and we can kill it as well," Rosado said.

Rosado tells ABC Action News she'd been approached by other producers to sign onto a show, but when Netflix came around it was a perfect match. The production crew filmed for the first season in 2020.

Rosado says she's flying to Los Angeles soon to preview the first few episodes of the show. She anticipates its debut at the end of this year or January 2021.