Tampa ranks No. 3 on list of metro areas homebuyers are looking to relocate to, per Redfin

WFTS
TAMPA, Fla. — Downtown Tampa from Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park on February 12, 2019.
Posted at 5:13 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 17:13:31-04

TAMPA, Fla. — As home prices continue to rise, those within and outside of the Sunshine State continue to search for areas they can relocate to.

According to a migration analysis from Redfin, Tampa ranked as the third metro area within the United States that homebuyers were searching for homes at during the first two months of 2022.

"The latest migration analysis is based on a sample of about two million Redfin.com users who searched for homes across 111 metro areas in January and February, excluding searches unlikely to precede an actual relocation or home purchase," Redfin said on its website. "To be included in this dataset, a Redfin.com user must have viewed at least 10 homes in a particular metro area, and homes in that area must have made up at least 80% of the user’s searches."

Tampa, per Redfin's data, followed behind Phoenix, which ranked second, and Miami, which ranked first. The data also showed that within January and February, more than 9,000 Redfin.com users looked into moving into the area.

While the "most magical place on earth" may be located in Orlando, Redfin said those living within Orlando were the top Florida residents searching for homes in Tampa. Outside of Florida, were residents from Washington.

To view a full breakdown of Redfin's migration analysis, click here

