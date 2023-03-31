Tampa ranks among top 15 'riskiest cities for driving'

A new U.S. News & World Report study, which ranked the 50 largest U.S. cities to determine which were the safest and the riskiest for drivers, placed Tampa in the top 15 for riskiest.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the study looked at data on fatal auto accidents per capita in each city from 2016 to 2020, as well as the number of people per capita involved in fatal crashes each year during the same time period.

Tampa ranked number 12 among the 50 cities. The only other Florida cities ranked were Jacksonville, which was placed at number 7, and Miami, which was placed at number 18.

The top riskiest city was Memphis, Tennessee, while the safest was Boston.

The study determined Colorado cities lead the nation in DUI arrests. Tampa, meanwhile, ranked as the safest city in the DUI category, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Read more about the study here.