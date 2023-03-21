Watch Now
Tampa ranked amongst worst places to live with allergies, new report says

Posted at 2:03 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 14:03:08-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa has been ranked amongst the worst places to live with seasonal allergies, a new study found.

According to the Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America (AAFA), Tampa ranked 18th out of the 100 most populated U.S. cities looked at in its 2023 Allergy Capitals report.

The report measured tree, grass, and weed pollen scores, over-the-counter allergy medicine use, and availability of board-certified allergists and immunologists before categorizing a city's score in each category as "worse-than-average," "average," and "better-than-average."

The Florida city with the worst score was Sarasota, which ranked sixth, followed by Cape Coral at seventh and Orlando at eighth. Miami was also included, coming in at 14.

Wichita, Kansas, came in first for its worse-than-average pollen, higher-than-average allergy use, and fewer allergists and immunologists.

