Tampa protesters stand in solidary with Minnesota activists seeking justice for Daunte Wright

TAMPA, Fla. — Protesters take to downtown Tampa in the wake of the deadly police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

Protesters gathered at Curtis Hixon Park demanding justice. They said justice means holding police like Kim Potter accountable.

Potter is the former officer who shot and killed Wright when police say she mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her taser. Potter is being charged with second-degree manslaughter.

One protester believes the only reason Potter was charged was that the public started demanding she is arrested.

Saturday's protest comes two days after the Florida Senate passed the controversial anti-riot bill that was pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The bill would increase criminal penalties for assaulting law enforcement officers during a "riot" and prohibits defacing monuments and other historic property.

The governor is expected to sign the bill as early as next week.

