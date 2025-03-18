Tampa Pride 2025: Everything you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Pride Weekend 2025 is here, and ABC Action News is bringing you everything you need to know about the festivities.

Tampa Pride 2025 Street Festival: 10:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m.

Things start Saturday, March 29, with the Tampa Pride Street Festival, which kicks off at 10:45 a.m. It features an arts and crafts show, a community health fair and an entrepreneur's area. The main stage will be located in the Cuban Club courtyard. The Street Festival will feature the Tampa Bay Pride Band and guest speakers, followed by featured entertainment.

The vendor areas are located in two main areas: E 9th Avenue and the HCC parking lot. The E 9th Avenue area is two blocks from N 13th Street to N 15th Street. The second area comprises the HCC parking lot area.

Tampa Pride 2025 Diversity Parade: 4 p.m.

The Tampa Pride 2025 Diversity Parade will be on March 29 from 4 p.m. in Ybor City. The parade will wind its way east from the corner of Nuccio Parkway and E 7th Avenue, down E 7th Avenue to N 20th Street, where it will turn north to disperse.

For information, contact the Parade Coordinator.

Food Truck Lane will also run all day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Watch the Tampa Pride Diversity Parade Live

If you can't make it to this year's parade, watch it live on ABC Action News+ March 29 at 4 p.m.

Pride @ Night: 6-11 p.m.

The Tampa Pride after-party will feature local and national headlining artists.