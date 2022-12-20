Tampa Police take local kids holiday shopping through "Shop with a Cop"

TAMPA, Fla. — Officers for the Tampa Police Department put down their badges and picked up their Santa hats for three shopping sprees Monday.

Tampa Police officers gave 60 needy kids from ages six to 17 a gift card of up to $250 dollars or more to buy whatever they needed.

Whatever they needed, with one requirement. Children had to buy one thing for someone important in their lives.

Deputy Chief Michael Hutner said it's a fantastic event. He said the kids are a little nervous at first talking with the officers. But when they start shopping, you can see them running down the halls.

The gift cards were funded by donations from community business partners and the TPD police foundation "Rise Tampa."