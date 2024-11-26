Tampa Police share tips to prevent theft, other crimes while holiday shopping

TAMPA, Fla. — With less than a month until Christmas, people are putting the finishing touches on those holiday gift lists.

"We are still trying to get Christmas presents for everyone in our family,” said shopper Jamie Hodge.

“I have a fiancé, and he has a little sister, so we're buying toys for her,” said Samantha Ortega.

While getting gifts just right, they're also keeping safety in mind.

"Making sure you're keeping all your belongings close with you,” said Hodge. “Keep your like phone, wallet, everything close."

"Usually come during the day, don't come at night, and then usually, I'll have pepper spray or a taser on me just in case,” said Ortega.

Tampa Police hope everyone stays vigilant while holiday shopping. They're stepping up patrols, whether on bike or motorcycle, in a car, or on horseback.

"Our goal is simple: deter thieves, keep everyone safe, and ensure that this season is both joyful and secure for all,” said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw.

TPD shared some top tips to help keep the holidays merry and bright.

"Stay alert as you move through parking lots, stores, and other crowded areas. Avoid distractions like using your phone while walking,” said Chief Bercaw. “This helps you keep an aware of potential hazards and discourages opportunistic criminals.”

TPD advises parking your car in a well-lit area, locking your doors, and keeping your valuables out of sight.

"Depending on the items, sometimes I'll put them like under the seats or something like that,” said Ortega.

"Go ahead and just put all of your groceries, all of your belongings straight into your car, and we even put like the sun divider up in the front, so that way everything is kind of not leaving anything in sight, but just making sure we're staying safe,” said Hodge.

Of course, if you see something suspicious, report it right away.

Package thefts also tend to spike during the holiday season, so officials recommend if you're not at home, have a trusted neighbor store those packages for you, or if they're deliveries from Amazon, have them sent to a secure locker.