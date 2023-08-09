Tampa Police seeking suspects after man found shot in middle of road

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for suspects after a man was found shot in the middle of a Tampa road Friday night.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) responded to a call about the man at the intersection of North 10th Street and East Fairbanks Street at 7:57 pm.

When they arrived, TPD said the victim was lying on the road and had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he passed away.

Authorities believe the suspects are two men in an older four-door sedan with damage to the rear bumper.

Anyone with information should call Tampa PD at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.