Tampa police searching for 70-year-old man

The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 70-year-old man.

Partab Jaigobind is an Asian male who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue plaid pajama pants and a hat with red, yellow, and green detailing.

His last known location was the 10200 block of North 29th Street.

Jaigobind may have memory issues, police officials said.

Anyone with information about Jaigobind is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department's non-emergency line at 813-231-6130.