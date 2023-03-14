Tampa Police search for suspects allegedly involved in grocery store theft

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are searching for three suspects they believe are connected to theft cases at local grocery stores.

TPD said the first incident took place at a Publix at 4900 W Kennedy Boulevard just before 1 p.m. on March 11. A woman put her purse in her shopping cart and briefly steps away to grab something off the shelf. Authorities said one of the suspects, a man, takes her wallet out of her purse. He and another suspect, a woman, walk away and blend in with other shoppers.

Around 2:40 p.m., in another incident at the Publix on 1313 S Dale Mabry Highway, police said the same man and woman allegedly reached into another woman's purse and stole her wallet in the same way as they did earlier. According to TPD, the duo stole from two victims at this store.

Surveillance video of the incidents can be viewed below.

Police said the stolen cards from both incidents were then used at various stores at International Plaza by a third suspect, another woman.

Tampa Police is asking anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact them by calling (813) 231-6130 or Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).