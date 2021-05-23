Watch
Tampa police searching for 3 people of interest in Tampa Riverwalk shooting

Tampa Police Department
Posted at 1:19 PM, May 23, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are searching for three people of interest after shots were fired at the Tampa Riverwalk Saturday.

Police said in the early morning hours, an unknown suspect shot several rounds at the Tampa Riverwalk and hit a victim in the hand.

Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying three people of interest.

If anyone has any information, contact TPD at 813.231.6130.

