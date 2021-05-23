Tampa police searching for 3 people of interest in Tampa Riverwalk shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are searching for three people of interest after shots were fired at the Tampa Riverwalk Saturday.

Police said in the early morning hours, an unknown suspect shot several rounds at the Tampa Riverwalk and hit a victim in the hand.

Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying three people of interest.

VIDEO BELOW:

On 05/22/2021 in the early morning hours, an unknown suspect shot several rounds at the Tampa Riverwalk striking a victim in the hand.



Investigators are needing your help identifying these three people of interest. If you have any information contact TPD at 813.231.6130. pic.twitter.com/giMbRi5L1K — TampaPD (@TampaPD) May 23, 2021

If anyone has any information, contact TPD at 813.231.6130.

