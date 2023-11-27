Tampa Police search for 2 package theft suspects, warn of increased risk of porch pirates

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are reminding residents to be aware of package thefts during the holiday season as they work to identify two suspects who stole several packages from a home in Tampa.

On Nov. 20, around 11:42 p.m., TPD said two suspects stole packages from a home on the 2500 block of Watrous Avenue. Home surveillance video can be viewed below.

"Package thefts are a crime of opportunity," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "There is no greater opportunity than now when many residents have multiple packages delivered several times a week. Porch pirates are looking for easy targets, but even the smallest efforts in protecting and concealing your valuables can make all the difference and help prevent you from becoming a victim."

Tampa Police said residents can minimize the risk of becoming a target of porch pirates by following these tips:



Purchase a porch lock box that is designed to receive packages and keep them secure. Typically lock boxes can only be opened with a key or lock combination.

Utilizing the feature to track a package, ask a friend, neighbor, or family member to pick up your package(s) once they're delivered.

If given the option, require a signature upon delivery.

Request for packages to be delivered at secure locations such as Amazon lockers, FedEx or UPS stores.

If you plan on delivering a package directly to a recipient, give them a heads-up and ask if they have a delivery preference.

Anyone with any information on the stolen packges that could help detectives with their investigation is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477).