Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa Police practice active shooter exercise at Moffitt McKinley Hospital

The exercise is set to start at 12 p.m. Wednesday and will have a large police presence
Moffitt Cancer Center 2.PNG
WFTS
Moffitt Cancer Center 2.PNG
Posted at 7:49 AM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 07:49:49-04

TAMPA, Fla. — A large police presence will be visible at Moffitt McKinley Hospital on Wednesday afternoon as police practice active shooter training.

The police department said the exercise will start at 12 p.m. Road closures, facility closures, and a large police presence can be expected before that time.

"The incident is not real, but the exercise will simulate realistic response efforts and is being used to evaluate officer and staff preparedness," Tampa Police said in a press release.

The exercise is closed to the public and the media.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.