Tampa Police practice active shooter exercise at Moffitt McKinley Hospital

TAMPA, Fla. — A large police presence will be visible at Moffitt McKinley Hospital on Wednesday afternoon as police practice active shooter training.

The police department said the exercise will start at 12 p.m. Road closures, facility closures, and a large police presence can be expected before that time.

"The incident is not real, but the exercise will simulate realistic response efforts and is being used to evaluate officer and staff preparedness," Tampa Police said in a press release.

The exercise is closed to the public and the media.