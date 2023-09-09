Tampa Police Officer injured in Saturday morning crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa Police Officer was injured while responding to a report of a person sleeping near railroad tracks on Busch Boulevard near 15th Street.

According to the Tampa police department (TPD), the officer returned to his vehicle when a black Ford F150 struck him.

The impact led to the officer being dragged approximately 75 feet while holding onto the front of his police car.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford F150, who remained at the scene, was unharmed and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for further details.