Tampa police officer dies following COVID-19 complications

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer has died following complications from COVID-19. Tampa Officer Matthew S. Coleman died at the age of 37.

The Tampa Police Department said Officer Coleman joined TPD on Sept. 30, 2014. He was assigned as a field training officer in District II. Before that, Office Coleson worked at the Polk County Sheriff's Office from June 2008 - September 2014.

"Officer Coleman will be greatly missed. He was a valued mentor and a friend to many," TPD said.

Officer Coleman is survived by his wife and children.

At this time, funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Coleman family can do so through the Tampa Police Benevolent Association, comment “Coleman Family” or via Venmo @Tampa-PBA.

To donate, click here.