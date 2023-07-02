TPD make arrest in Tampa motel shooting

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) responded to a shooting at a motel on Saturday.

TPD was called just before 6 pm to the Orange Motel on the 7800 block of N. Nebraska Ave.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to the nearest hospital, where they later dead due to their injuries.

According to police, witnesses informed detectives that Khanji Fairley, 38, and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical.

During the altercation, Fairley shot the victim and fled from the scene, police said.

Authorities were able to locate Fairley and took him into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for further details.