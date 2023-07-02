Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

TPD make arrest in Tampa motel shooting

Tampa Police car generic
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Tampa Police car generic
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jul 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-02 10:28:09-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) responded to a shooting at a motel on Saturday.

TPD was called just before 6 pm to the Orange Motel on the 7800 block of N. Nebraska Ave.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to the nearest hospital, where they later dead due to their injuries.

According to police, witnesses informed detectives that Khanji Fairley, 38, and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical.

During the altercation, Fairley shot the victim and fled from the scene, police said.

Authorities were able to locate Fairley and took him into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for further details.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.