Tampa police investigating stabbing death

Tampa Police Department officials said two females, one of them a juvenile, died after a stabbing incident on Sunday morning. At about 8:55 a.m., officers responded to the 14000 block of Riveredge Drive at the Lodge of Hidden River apartment complex, after a female in her early teens suffered multiple stab wounds. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered two victims. The second victim was a female in her 30s, who suffered similar injuries as the juvenile, police officials said. The adult victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The juvenile victim was taken to a local hospital where she was also pronounced deceased. Based on the preliminary investigation, both victims are related. The suspect also knew them both, authorities said. Currently, detectives are working to determine what led to the incident. Anyone with information that could assist detectives with their investigation is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411. Additional information will be made available pending the investigation.