Tampa Police investigating homicide between two relatives

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) were dispatched to a home in the 3300 block of E 26th Avenue in reference to someone being shot on Wednesday morning.

Officers found a victim with a single gunshot wound and was dead upon their arrival.

According to TPD, before the shooting, a verbal altercation took place between the shooter and the decedent at the home.

Police say the two people involved are relatives.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back later for further details.

Police did not say if the shooter is in custody.