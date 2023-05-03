Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa Police investigating homicide between two relatives

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 6:59 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 18:59:05-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) were dispatched to a home in the 3300 block of E 26th Avenue in reference to someone being shot on Wednesday morning.

Officers found a victim with a single gunshot wound and was dead upon their arrival.

According to TPD, before the shooting, a verbal altercation took place between the shooter and the decedent at the home.

Police say the two people involved are relatives.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back later for further details.

Police did not say if the shooter is in custody.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.