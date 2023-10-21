Tampa police investigating fatal crash near Tampa International Airport

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a fatal crash on the Northbound Memorial ramp from Tampa International Airport that happened on Friday.

According to officials, officers found a motorcyclist with serious injuries and took the victim to the nearest hospital, where they passed from their injuries.

TPD said the cause of death is still unknown and under investigation.

Authorities said the Northbound Memorial ramp from TPA is currently closed and is expected to stay closed until the conclusion of the investigation.

Alternative routes in the area are available.

This is an ongoing investigation.