Tampa Police investigating deadly vehicle versus motorcycle crash

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a deadly vehicle versus motorcycle crash that happened in Tampa on Thursday night.

According to TPD, the crash happened in the area of W. Boy Scout Boulevard and N. Manhattan Avenue.

TPD said the eastbound and westbound lanes of Boy Scout Boulevard between N. Lois Avenue and N. Manhattan Avenue will be closed for several hours following the crash. Drivers are encouraged to see alternate routes of travel.

This is an active investigation. ABC Action News will provide updates as they become available.