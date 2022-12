HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Patrol officers from the Tampa Police Department were sent to the area of 11th Street North and Linebaugh Avenue East on Sunday at 11:34 a.m. in response to a shooting.

According to authorities, cops treated a man who was lying on the road with multiple gunshot wounds until the Tampa Fire Rescue came to aid him.

The victim suffered fatal injuries while being taken to a nearby hospital.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.