Tampa Police investigates bank robbery on N. Dale Mabry Highway
Posted at 4:21 PM, Sep 02, 2023
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a bank robbery at the Chase Bank located at 2001 N. Dale Mabry Highway.

TPD says a male suspect passed a note to the teller and demanded money at around 1:48 p.m. today.

Officials said the suspect fled northbound in a silver or light-colored vehicle from the bank with an unknown amount of money.

According to TPD, no weapons were involved.

This is an ongoing investigation; check back for further details.

Suspect description:

A man last seen wearing a long-sleeved, light-colored shirt, black hoodie, blue jeans, dark sunglasses, and a tan hat. The suspect is approximately 5` 0" to 5' 05", 135-145lbs thin build, and looked to be in his 50's. He was wearing a white N95-style mask.

