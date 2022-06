TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police say a homicide investigation is underway Friday after an early morning call to a 7-Eleven related to an altercation.

Police said the call was made around 1:20 a.m. When officers arrived at the 7-Eleven on Busch Boulevard they found a man unconscious in the parking lot with severe upper body trauma.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release any information on a possible suspect but said the investigation is underway.