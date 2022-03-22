Watch
Tampa Police investigate homicide after man found with upper body trauma

Posted at 6:17 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 06:18:49-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said they're investigating a homicide after a man was found with upper body trauma in a vehicle that was in a ditch on Monday night.

Police said the vehicle was found in a ditch in the 4900 block of Lake Avenue East just before 8 p.m. The man inside was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police have not released any additional information and said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

Tips can also be left anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com, or through the P3 Tips mobile application which is a free download for iOS and Android.

