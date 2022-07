TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened in Tampa on Sunday evening.

Tampa Police said an adult male victim was hit by a vehicle on N 50th Street, between Melburne Boulevard and E 26th Street. Authorities said the victim died from his injuries.

According to Tampa Police, the suspect vehicle was a black sedan, possibly a 4 door.

Tampa Police will provide updates as they become available.