TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating a deadly crash on Boy Scout Blvd. Tuesday evening.

Police said a red Nissan Frontier was struck by a black Jeep in Tampa. The driver of the Nissan was killed in the crash, police said.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a local hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said Boy Scout Blvd. will remain closed for another 90 minutes.