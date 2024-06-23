Tampa Police investigating armed carjacking at gas station

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating an armed carjacking that happened at a local gas station Sunday morning.

At approximately 11:03 a.m., TPD was called to the Shell Gas Station located at 5100 Adamo Drive about an armed carjacking.

Suspects armed with firearms stole the victim's 2016 Hyundai, according to authorities. However, the victim was not injured.

Police located the vehicle over an hour later at the 1900 block of East Fletcher Avenue.

Three suspects fled from the vehicle on foot but were immediately apprehended at the Bahia Apartments located at 2902 Sycamore Court.