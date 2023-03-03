Tampa Police investigate after person shot, killed outside Suncoast Credit Union

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are working through leads after a person was shot and killed early Friday morning outside of a Suncoast Credit Union.

Police responded to the bank on Hillsborough Avenue just after 6 a.m. after they were called about a person being shot.

The victim was taken to Tampa General, where they were later pronounced dead.

WFTS

The department has not released any information on the victim. A press release said detectives are "actively working through leads to identify a suspect."

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.

To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). You can also report anonymously to online here or send a tip using their P3 Tips mobile app.

Darlene Johnson, Executive Vice President, Suncoast Credit Union, released the following statement after the shooting.