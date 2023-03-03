Tampa Police investigate after person shot, killed outside Suncoast Credit Union

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are working through leads after a person was shot and killed early Friday morning outside of a Suncoast Credit Union.
Police responded to the bank on Hillsborough Avenue just after 6 a.m. after they were called about a person being shot.
The victim was taken to Tampa General, where they were later pronounced dead.
The department has not released any information on the victim. A press release said detectives are "actively working through leads to identify a suspect."
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.
To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). You can also report anonymously to online here or send a tip using their P3 Tips mobile app.
Darlene Johnson, Executive Vice President, Suncoast Credit Union, released the following statement after the shooting.
"This is an ongoing investigation and details are not fully known at this time, but Suncoast is fully cooperating with law enforcement and will assist in the investigation. We mourn the loss of this victim’s life and offer our sincere condolences to their family and friends for this senseless crime. Safety and security are our highest priority, and we will continue our vigilance for the sake of our members and our hard-working team."