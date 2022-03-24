Tampa Police investigate 2 unrelated shootings that took place within 1 mile of each other

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are investigating two shootings that took place within one mile of each other on Wednesday night. At this time, authorities say they're not related.

Police said one shooting, a drive-by, took place at 1310 West Waters Avenue. Two people received injuries that aren't life-threatening.

In that incident, police said the vehicle involved was small and grey.

The second shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at the Waters Edge Apartments. Police said a man suffered two gunshot wounds to his leg. In that incident, police said the shooter ran away from the scene. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said both shooting investigations are ongoing and, at this time, don't appear to be related.

Tampa Police are also investigating a shooting from Tuesday night that left a 9-year-old girl injured. Police said that shooting happened after an argument between two teenagers on a basketball court. The young girl was shot in the lower back.

A 15-year-old was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and juvenile in possession of a firearm over the incident.

At last check, police said the 9-year-old was in stable condition at the hospital. Details on the extent of her injuries have not been released.