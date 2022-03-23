Watch
9-year-old struck by bullet on basketball court after teens get into argument, Tampa PD says

A shooting investigation is underway after a 9-year-old was struck by a bullet on a basketball court following an argument between two teens on Tuesday night.
Posted at 10:11 PM, Mar 22, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — A shooting investigation is underway after a 9-year-old was struck by a bullet on a basketball court following an argument between two teens on Tuesday night.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said they arrived at the basketball courts in Robles Park shortly after 7 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting.

Upon arrival, witnesses told officers that two teen boys had gotten into an argument. Following the argument, according to witnesses, one of the teens went home to grab a gun and came back and shot it in the direction of the basketball courts.

The 9-year-old girl, whose relationship with the teens has not been disclosed, was struck by a bullet in her lower back area.

TPD said the 9-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where "she is in stable condition."

The teen who fired the gun, per TPD, was taken into custody.

At the time, no further information was provided and the investigation is ongoing.

