Tampa Police identify one suspect in deadly lounge shooting, one remains unidentified

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police have identified at least one suspect in a Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead and multiple others injured. Now, police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect.

According to Tampa Police, just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday, they responded to a report of shots fired by the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge on North Franklin Street. When officers arrived, they found one man who had already died from an apparent gunshot wound.

There were six more victims, four men, and two women. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals.

Tampa Police identified Damaso Bravo, 21, of Wimauma as a suspected shooter. Detectives were also working to identify a second suspect.

Bravo faces three counts of aggravated battery and a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay has offered a reward of up to $5,000 that leads to Bravo's arrest. An enhanced reward of up to $9,500 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the unidentified suspect.

If you have any information, call 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers.