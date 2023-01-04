Tampa police hope $1.5 million dollar federal grant will help curb violent crimes

TAMPA, Fla. — In a press conference Wednesday, Tampa Police touted their work and joint efforts with federal agencies like the FBI, ATF, and the state attorney's office in breaking up gang activity in 2022 in the Robles Park area.

The joint efforts led to the federal indictments of 91 people connected to violent crimes and the removal of 74 firearms off the streets last year.

"In 2022, we had an 18.9% in the number of guns seized taken off the street. That number is approximately 243 more guns out of the hands than the year before," Tampa Police Department Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said.

The win comes on the heels of a shooting on Sunday at Curtis Hixon park that left a 16-year-old in critical condition.

The shooter is still on the run.

Johnny Johnson is all too familiar with violent crimes and gun violence. His son was shot and killed in 2017, and he's lost three cousins along with a number of friends throughout the years.

"I hope this year will bring a new attitude towards frustration towards it like enough is enough," Johnson said. "There's a lot of people in the community trying to do a great thing."

Johnson said that includes the police.

He echoed Chief Bercaw when he said stopping the violence has to be a collaborative effort with the community.

"I think there's a lot of community organizations out here that want to see change, and I think that this is the year that we can probably put something together to really bring that change," Johnson said.

Funds from a $1.5 million dollar grant could help.

The Tampa Police Department won funding in September 2022 from the justice department. The funding will help provide services for violence prevention, create more safe spaces, and look into the effectiveness of the police department's crime reduction programs.

Wherever the money ends up, Johnson's only hope is that it stops another burial.

"We just want to bring that change because our kids deserve it. Everyone deserves it," Johnson said.