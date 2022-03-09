Watch
Tampa Police honor Officer Jesse Madsen 1 year after death

Tampa Police Department
Posted at 6:22 AM, Mar 09, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is holding a memorial ceremony on Wednesday morning to honor Officer Jesse Madsen one year after he died in the line of duty.

Just before 1 a.m. on the morning of March 9, 2021, Officer Madsen, 45, veered into the path of a wrong-way driver on I-275. He was the 32nd police officer to die in the line of duty for the Tampa Police Department.

Former Police Chief Brian Dugan said at the time that Madsen purposely entered the wrong-way driver's path in an effort to protect others. The impact killed Madsen and the other driver, who was identified as 25-year-old Joshua Daniel Montague of Golden, Colorado.

Madsen served with TPD for 16 and a half years. His family will join Mayor Jane Castor, Chief Mary O'Connor and Tampa Police staff at Thursday's event.

The memorial ceremony will start at 11:30 a.m. It will be live-streamed on the police department's Facebook page.

