Tampa Police Department looking for suspects in luxury vehicle thefts

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating an auto theft targeting unattended valet stands at restaurants and hotels.

TPD said suspects have been seen on surveillance cameras where suspects are caught taking keys and stealing a vehicle.

Five vehicles have also been stolen in similar cases in Tampa, with cars that include a Land Rover, a Lamborghini, and a Mercedes-Benz.

Local businesses have been informed of the auto theft in the area to decrease the opportunity for more thefts.

Authorities suggest customers using valet ask the valet service if the keys are stored in a secure area and if an additional attendant will be at the stand while someone retrieves vehicles.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspects are encouraged to call Tampa PD at 813-231-6130 or submit tips via Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or Tip 411.