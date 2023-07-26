Tampa police chief highlighting mental health resources for officers

TAMPA, Fla. — Tuesday, we have an update on Miami-Dade Police Director Freddie Ramirez, who was critically injured yesterday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Tampa.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said Ramirez is now stable after undergoing surgery.

The FDLE is still conducting its investigation.

In the meantime, the FDLE commissioner is stressing the demands of working in law enforcement and the toll it can take on one's mental health.

And that toll was top of mind for Tampa's top cop at a community policing forum Tuesday night.

This is the second "Tuesday Town Hall" held under Chief Lee Bercaw's directive.

The chief said the goal of these events is to build relationships with the community. But Bercaw also told ABC Action News that he hopes these meetings will allow the community to see police officers as humans who also need help sometimes.

And he referenced the incident involving Ramirez as a prime example.

"Well, first and foremost, our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family, and we're hoping for a speedy recovery. And then, as you've seen, mental health is a law enforcement issue just as well as it is [for] the rest of the community. And in this situation, it wasn't just the first-line supervisor. It was a leader, and it affects all of us," said Bercaw.

In light of that shooting, we also asked Bercaw about the resources available for Tampa police officers who may be struggling with their own mental health.

"That's one of my priorities is wellness, and we have an internal website with a plethora of resources on there. One thing that we're just starting this week is the peer support group, which is a great avenue for the officers. And we also have clergy, and we also have a chaplain program. So, we have a plethora of resources for our officers to use," he said.