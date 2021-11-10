Watch
Tampa Police ask for help identifying 'dangerous duo' accused of shooting, theft

Tampa Police
Posted at 5:05 AM, Nov 10, 2021
The Tampa Police Department is asking for help identifying two men accused of shooting a man and stealing his wallet.

Police said the "dangerous duo" shot the victim, whipped him with a gun, stole his wallet and then used his card at several 7/11 and WaWa locations.

The suspects are also accused of using the card at the Walmart on Fletcher Avenue, near Bruce B. Downs.

The suspects can be seen in the video below shared by police on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc. 1800-873-TIPS (8477)

