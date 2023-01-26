Tampa Police arrests teen duo in a series of crimes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday, the Tampa Police Department said two teenagers were arrested for a series of crimes

According to TPD, a woman who was eating inside the Portillos Restaurant at 2102 E Fowler Ave reported that another woman grabbed her purse from her chair and ran out of the restaurant. The victim ran after the suspect, but they got away.

Within an hour, TPD was called regarding another robbery where an 82-year-old was eating inside a nearby McDonald’s on E Busch Blvd when two teens matching the same description stole the victim’s 2022 Toyota Corolla from the parking lot.

Soon after, police were called to a hit and run with injuries at the intersection of 20th St and Waters Ave, where the stolen Toyota struck a pedestrian. TPD said the pedestrian suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The stolen Toyota was later found destroyed at the intersection of Ruth Place and E Yukon St.

According to authorities, the suspects fled on foot, fleeing back into the McDonald’s on Busch Blvd, where they were then taken into custody.

TDP said the male suspect, 16, discarded a 9mm firearm under a table in the McDonald's just before the arrest. The female suspect, 15, had possession of marijuana on her and had stolen property from the victims at both Portillos and McDonald’s, according to Tampa Police.

Both suspects are facing multiple including grand theft auto, possession of cannabis, and more.