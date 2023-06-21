Tampa Police arrest suspect in shooting that left 1 man dead

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said an arrest has been made after a shooting left one man dead.

Police said Carl Bradwell, 60, was arrested on June 22 for allegedly shooting a man in Tampa.

On June 20, TPD responded to the report of a shooting in the 800 block of E. Yukon St. just after 6 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a Black man in his late 20s dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

During their investigation, detectives learned that Bradwell and the victim had an argument earlier in the day, and Bradwell returned to the park and shot the victim.

Officials said the suspect was seen riding a bike as he left the scene of the shooting. Surveillance video detectives gathered showed Bradwell leaving the park and confirmed witness statements.

TPD said Bradwell was charged with one count of first-degree murder. He was arrested and transported to Orient Road Jail.