Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa police arrest suspect in Riverwalk shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Taylor Vinson
tampa police generic
Posted at 10:05 AM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 10:07:06-04

TAMPA, Fla. — A suspect in a shooting that happened over the weekend at the Tampa Riverwalk is in custody, police said on Wednesday.

Police say 20-year-old Kareem Hernandez Jr. shot the victim in the hand.

According to a press release, Hernandez was with a group of friends walking south on the Riverwalk when they got into an argument with another group. Police say when the groups separated, Hernandez shot at the victim's group, hitting the victim in the hand.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Police say witnesses identified Hernandez as the shooter and after his arrest, Hernandez also identified himself in surveillance video.

Hernandez is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.