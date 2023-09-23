Tampa police arrest suspect in homicide off of Busch Blvd

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) arrested Alberto Rodriguez Stephenson, 37, concerning the homicide at the E. Busch Blvd. and N. Connechusett Rd intersection on Friday.

According to authorities, the victim was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

During the investigation, authorities got surveillance video from different businesses in the area that captured the confrontation between the victim and the suspect, as well as the suspect fleeing the scene and traveling westbound on E. Busch Blvd.

TPD has determined that both parties were known to each other.

Rodriguez-Stephenson was charged with One Felony Count of Murder In The First Degree with a Firearm and transported to Orient Road Jail.