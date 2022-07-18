Tampa Police arrest man for impersonating an officer in 2 incidents

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police arrested a man they said was impersonating a police officer in the city and who FHP said may have been involved in a similar incident on I-75.

Police said Florida Highway Patrol officers alerted them to a vehicle/incident early Saturday morning where someone in a gray SUV with red and blue lights was impersonating an officer where a gun was stolen.

A Tampa Police officer saw the alleged vehicle, a 2020 gray Range Rover, later Saturday. The driver of the Ranger Rover, identified as John Inglis, had turned on flashing red and blue lights, pulled over a driver, and approached that car.

Inglis had asked for the person's driver's license, registration, and proof of insurance. Police said Inglis looked at the real officer who pulled up, gave the documents back to the person illegally pulled over, and was arrested by his SUV.

According to police, Inglis had an active Risk Protection Order and was charged with violating that order and impersonating a police officer. Inglis' Range Rover was seized, and FHP said they are investigating the gun found in the SUV.

Tampa Police gave these tips to use if you suspect the person pulling you over isn't a police officer

