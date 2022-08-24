Tampa PD searching for person caught on surveillance video slashing tires in Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla. — Surveillance video from a Seminole Heights business showed an individual slashing numerous tires on cars and trailers.

Kendry Liranza is the owner of Barks to Riches, a dog daycare and lodging facility in Seminole Heights. Surveillance cameras at his business captured the vandalism around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

"It appeared to be probably a 4-5 inch blade. He came up and he just stabbed the tires as much as he possibly could," said Liranza.

WFTS

Liranza said the damage is costing him about $500 after five tires were slashed on his trailers.

"It's not just the monetary, it's the hassle, but at the same time as I mentioned, I'm pretty glad he came and hit me because I was able to get the great footage," said Liranza.

The Tampa Police Department said this remains an open and active investigation. Officers are asking the public to help identify the individual. Police said another business was targeted across the street.

Liranza said the man slashed tires on several cars at that property.

"In a matter of 7 minutes, he did 13 tires!" said Liranza.

"There's surveillance everywhere now a days. Everybody has cameras. Everybody has ways to tell who you are, just don't do it."

The Tampa Police Department is encouraging anyone who may have seen something to come forward by submitting information through Tip411 or the TampaPD app.