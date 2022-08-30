Tampa PD, family of 45-year-old man shot and killed ask for public's help

TAMPA, Fla. — The family of a man shot and killed, along with the Tampa Police Department, asked for the public's help finding those responsible for the homicide.

Willie James Carraway, 45, was shot and killed while hanging out with his friends in the 1500 block of North Nebraska Avenue early Saturday morning.

TPD said two other men were also shot during the same time in the same area. They have since been treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.

"The family of Willie Carraway has authorized the release of his information in the hope that someone with information related to his homicide will come forward," TPD said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tampa PD at 813.231.6130, or by using the TampaPD app. Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 800.873.TIPS (8477) or **TIPS(8477) from your mobile phone, on the web, or by using the free Crime Stoppers mobile app and selecting "Tampa."

Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 if an arrest is made based on information provided to them in relation to this investigation.