Tampa opening 16 'out of school' campsites after schools closed due to Ian

Hillsborough County Public Schools are closed through Thursday ahead of impacts from Hurricane Ian. To assist families with children in schools, the city of Tampa is openings 16 "out of school" campsites on Monday.

The following parks and recreation sites would be open Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for students K-12.

Spring Hill Community Center 1000 E Eskimo Ave, Tampa, FL 33604



Rowlett Activity Center 2313 E Yukon Street. Tampa, FL, 33604

Forest Hills Community Center 724 W 109th Ave, Tampa, FL 33612

Copeland Community Center 11001 N 15th St, Tampa, FL 33612

Jackson Heights Community Center 3310 E Lake Ave, Tampa, FL 33610

Port Tampa Park Community Center 4702 W McCoy St, Tampa, FL 33616

Loretta Ingraham Center 1611 N Hubert Ave, Tampa, FL 33607

Cyrus Greene Center 2101 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33610

Grant Park Community Center 3724 N 54th St, Tampa, FL 33619

Fair Oaks Community Center 5019 N 34th St, Tampa, FL 33610

Gwen Miller Community Center 6410 N 32nd St, Tampa, FL 33610

Benito Community Center 10065 Cross Creek Blvd. Tampa, FL, 33647

DeSoto Park Center 2617 Corrine St, Tampa, FL 33605

P.A.L. (Police Athletic League) 1924 W. Diana St., Tampa, FL 33604

Kate Jackson Community Center 821 S Rome Ave, Tampa, FL 33606

Wellswood Community Center 4918 N Mendenhall Dr, Tampa, FL 33603

Families must live in the city of Tampa to be eligible. Parents are asked to pack lunches and snacks for children planning to attend. Participants who do not currently hold a rec card must see a Parks and Rec staff member to complete a registration form.

