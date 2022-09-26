Tampa opening 16 'out of school' campsites after schools closed due to Ian

Hillsborough County Public Schools are closed through Thursday ahead of impacts from Hurricane Ian. To assist families with children in schools, the city of Tampa is openings 16 "out of school" campsites on Monday.
The following parks and recreation sites would be open Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for students K-12.
- Spring Hill Community Center 1000 E Eskimo Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
- Rowlett Activity Center 2313 E Yukon Street. Tampa, FL, 33604
- Forest Hills Community Center 724 W 109th Ave, Tampa, FL 33612
- Copeland Community Center 11001 N 15th St, Tampa, FL 33612
- Jackson Heights Community Center 3310 E Lake Ave, Tampa, FL 33610
- Port Tampa Park Community Center 4702 W McCoy St, Tampa, FL 33616
- Loretta Ingraham Center 1611 N Hubert Ave, Tampa, FL 33607
- Cyrus Greene Center 2101 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33610
- Grant Park Community Center 3724 N 54th St, Tampa, FL 33619
- Fair Oaks Community Center 5019 N 34th St, Tampa, FL 33610
- Gwen Miller Community Center 6410 N 32nd St, Tampa, FL 33610
- Benito Community Center 10065 Cross Creek Blvd. Tampa, FL, 33647
- DeSoto Park Center 2617 Corrine St, Tampa, FL 33605
- P.A.L. (Police Athletic League) 1924 W. Diana St., Tampa, FL 33604
- Kate Jackson Community Center 821 S Rome Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
- Wellswood Community Center 4918 N Mendenhall Dr, Tampa, FL 33603
Families must live in the city of Tampa to be eligible. Parents are asked to pack lunches and snacks for children planning to attend. Participants who do not currently hold a rec card must see a Parks and Rec staff member to complete a registration form.