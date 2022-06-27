TAMPA, Fla. — June is Pollinator Month and one Tampa nursery uses it as a time to teach kids at a young age that bugs are fun and necessary.

“They love getting outside, they love learning about the plants, the bugs, and the interactions between them,” said Anita Camacho, owner of Little Red Wagon Native Nursery.

Some people may like to squash bugs, but not at Little Red Wagon. Kids attending their pollinator themed summer camp learn that bugs are our friends.

It’s one of several nature camps being offered by Camacho throughout the summer.

“What’s interesting is they even take it home to the parents and teach the parents,” said Camacho.

Camacho said it’s important to instill in kids that some insects may be creepy and crawly, yet we still need them.

“Knowing what every animals purpose is and why it matters to our ecosystem and so many of these insects are pollinators and that really matters to us being at the top of the food chain,” said Camacho.

Camacho loves it when kids go home and continue to research on their own.

“They come in and challenge us which is really interesting when they stump me, I’m going, ‘oh my gosh,’ I got to google that or fact check this,” said Camacho.

For more information on future summer camps click here.